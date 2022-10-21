Minister Caesar hands over tractor to Bishop’s College Kingstown

A hand tractor valued at $4,500.00 EC was handed over to the Bishop’s College Kingstown yesterday, by Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar, to be used in the Schools Agriculture Programme.

Delivering brief remarks at the handing over ceremony, Minister Caesar encouraged the students to eat more locally produced food to help to reduce the food import bill.

Meanwhile, 40 hand tractors are being handed distributed today to Farmers, Producers Co-operatives and Farm workers.

The Adelphi Secondary School, North Union Secondary School and the Liberty Lodge Boys Training Centre will also receive hand tractors as part of the first phase of the Agriculture Mechanization Programme. The Technical College had already received support.

Minister Caesar said, during the second phase of the program all Secondary Schools with an Agriculture Programme will receive hand tractors.

The Minister stated that it is critical to provide the next generation of farmers with the technology to boost agricultural production in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

