Ministry of Health launches report on a Vaccine Hesitancy Study

A report on a Vaccine Hesitancy Study which was carried, out in St. Vincent and the Grenadines was officially launched here today by the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment.

The second study was carried out in seven Caribbean countries, by the Caribbean Development Research Services Inc (CADRES), which was commissioned by UNICEF and USAID.

This morning’s launch at the Bechcombers’s Hotel, heard remarks from Chief Medical Officer Dr. Simone Keizer Beache, who said the results of the study will provide valuable information to guide the Ministry of Health, in shaping its polices.

This morning’s launch also hear remarks from Lisa Maclean-Trotman, who is responsible for Social and Behaviour Change at the UNICEF Office for the Eastern Caribbean. Mrs. Maclean-Trotman explained why the results of the study are important and still relevant.

The results of the study were outlined by Director of the Caribbean Development Research Services Inc, Peter Wickham

