Minister Gonsalves appeals for Vincentians to give greater level of support to local entrepreneurs

An appeal has been made here for Vincentians to give a greater level of support to local entrepreneurs.

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves made the appeal, as he addressed the official opening of the 2022 Everything Vincy Expo, at the Geest Terminal in Kingstown yesterday.

The five-day Expo features the products and services of several local businesses.

Minister Gonsalves urged Vincentians to support local enterprise.

Minister Gonsalves said purchasing locally produced goods could result in significant financial benefits

The entertainment aspect of the Expo continues tonight, with the staging of a Festival of Bands from seven, at the Geest Terminal

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

