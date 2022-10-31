Government discusses giving duty-free concessions to mini-bus operators operating between 6pm-7am

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is discussing, at the level of Cabinet, giving duty-free concessions to mini-bus operators who provide service specifically between the hours of 6pm-7am.

In an interview with the Agency for Public Information, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said this move is becoming even more urgent as Government finalizes a system for the transportation of Nurses on a long-term basis.

The Prime Minister said, with economic activity expected to increase with the coming on stream of more hotels and entertainment spots, more workers in the hospitality industry would require such a service; therefore, a reliable public transportation system is critical in buttressing this economic activity.

