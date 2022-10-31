Judicial systems in OECS states to improve from new initiative

Vincentian citizens and other nationals of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States, the OECS, are expected to benefit from an initiative to improve the judicial system in the sub-region.

Word of this came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, during NBC s Face to Face programme last week.

The Prime Minister said the issue was discussed at the recently concluded 72nd Meeting of the OECS Authority.

The Prime Minister said legislation is already being introduced to carry forward initiatives to improve the delivery of Justice in the OECS.

