Local Weather Forecast

The SVG Meteorological Service says a moist atmosphere is forecast over Saint Vincent and the Grenadines during the next three days as a tropical wave continues to affect the islands, and an upper level trough becomes more defined over the region as today progresses into tomorrow.

The Met office says model guidance is indicating 50mm of rainfall by tonight. Tomorrow, a south easterly wind flow is expected to move across the island chain into Friday bringing moisture and showers across the country from Thursday night into Friday.

Model guidance is indicating a further 50mm of rainfall by Friday night.

Residents and motorists are asked to exercise caution.

Winds will blow from the east north east from 20k-30km/h allowing for breezy conditions, and higher gusts are possible around today. Winds should become east south easterly behind the tropical wave from this evening. This southerly wind component could be maintained around late Thursday into Friday.

Seas are forecast moderate in open waters with swells peaking at1.5m on the western coast and 2.0m on the eastern coast today.

Small craft operators and sea bathers are asked to exercise caution.

Seas should become slight to moderate, at 0.5m on the western coasts and 1.5m on the eastern coasts by Friday. In addition, slight haze intrusion is forecast throughout this forecast period.

