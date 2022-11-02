The 11th Caribbean Beekeeping Congress culminates today

The 11th Caribbean Beekeeping Congress culminates here today, with a visit by the delegates to Union Island.

Co-ordinator of the Congress, Cornelius Richards noted that there were no bees on Union Island before the SVG Beekeepers Association placed them there.

Mr. Richards said the introduction of the bees has resulted in some positive developments on that grenadine island.

The 11th Caribbean Beekeeping Congress is being held with the theme, Building the Resilience of a Beekeeping Industry after a Natural Disaster.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

