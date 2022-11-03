First cruise ship of the season docks in Port Kingstown

British Cruise Ship, Britannia is the first to dock at Port Kingstown, for this year’s Cruise Season.

The Ship, which has over three thousand passengers and crew on board, is expected to be here until six this evening.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face Program yesterday, Acting Prime Minister, Montgomery Daniel said the Tourism Sector is expected to see a major boost with the influx of visitors expected here during the Cruise Season.

He said because of the expected increase in visitor arrival, it is important that Tourism Stakeholders enhance their services provided to the tourists.

Meanwhile , Minister of Tourism, Carlos James says a significant amount of money has been allocated by the Government to improve the tourism sites throughout the country.

