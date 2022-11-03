UWI to host its Annual Independence Lecture tonight

The University of the West Indies Open Campus will host the Annual Independence Lecture tonight in commemoration of this country’s 43rd anniversary of Independence.

This year, Professor Joel Warrican will deliver the lecture on the topic, ‘Independence or In Dependence: Unmasking the fallacy of Education Rooted in Colonial Traditions’.

The lecture will invite citizens to reflect on the purpose of education in small Caribbean states that are grappling with notions of independence.

It will explore factors in our current education systems that work against being truly independent and that keep such states dependent on others.

Professor Warrican has been in the field of education for over three decades and is currently Director of the School of Education at the Cave Hill Campus of the University of the West Indies.

The Independence Lecture takes place at the UWI Open Campus Lecture Hall from seven tonight.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

