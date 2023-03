The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is  collaborating with the Agency for Public Information to launch a media campaign, dubbed, Crime Prevention and You: A Shared Responsibility.

The campaign which officially begins today, comprises a series of safety tips, promotional videos and interviews ranging from personal safety to avoiding fraud.

The initiative forms part of the thrust by the Police Force towards crime prevention and enhanced citizen security.

