Bailey Bridges officially complete

The installation of Bailey Bridges at Overland and Noel is now complete, but some protective work is expected to be carried out on the Overland Bridge prior to the official opening.

That’s according to Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, who provided the information as he responded to a question in Parliament on Tuesday from Opposition Senator Hon. Shivern John.

Prime Minister Gonsalves also gave an overview of the work done to install both Bridges, which were erected under the Volcano Eruption Emergency Project (VEEP).

The Government will be sourcing funding to have permanent bridges constructed in both Overland and Noel in the near future.

