Ministry of Health expected to receive a significant amount of emergency response medical equipment tomorrow

A quantity of emergency response medical equipment will be handed over tomorrow to the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment from the Republic of China, Taiwan.

The equipment will be handed over for use in the Public Health Emergency Response Enhancement Project.

The project is being carried out by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, through the Health Security Unit of the Ministry of Health, and the Taiwan Technical Mission.

The equipment will be officially handed over by Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Peter Sha Li Lan, to Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment St. Clair Prince.

The ceremony will be held at the Conference Room of the Beachcombers Hotel at Villa, from nine tomorrow morning.

