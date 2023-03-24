A CONCACAF league match between SVG and Nicaragua is scheduled for today

St Vincent and the Grenadines will be involved in one of three matches being played today in the CONCACAF Nations League.

St Vincent and the Grenadines will play against Nicaragua in Nicaragua. Kick-off is scheduled for 8.00 p. m Eastern Caribbean Time.

Today also, the Bahamas will meet Trinidad and Tobago. Belize will oppose Guatemala, and Grenada will play against the USA.

Yesterday, Puerto Rico beat the British Virgin Islands 3-1. St Kitts and Nevis defeated Saint Martin 3-1. French Guiana and the Dominican Republic played to a 1-1 draw. Antigua and Barbuda beat Guadeloupe 1-0. Cuba defeated Barbados 1-0, and Mexico won from Suriname 2-0.

