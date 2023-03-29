2023 National Housing and Population Census launching

The 2023 National Housing and Population Census will be launched on Friday.

The Statistical Office in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Information Technology is responsible for the co-ordination and implementation of this activity.

The project will be officially launched on Friday, March 31st, at 10:00am at the National Insurance Services Conference Room.

Census day is set for June 15, 2023 with the slogan, Census 2023. They counting you, they counting me. The information will benefit the whole country.

The last Housing and Population Census in St. Vincent and the Grenadines was held in 2012.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

