Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has confirmed plans for the construction of a multi-purpose Facility at Belle Vue on the windward side of the island.

Speaking on radio yesterday, the Prime Minister said he has already sourced ten million US dollars for the construction of the facility

Dr. Gonsalves also provided information on how the facility would be utilised.

According to Prime Minister Gonsalves a Satellite hub of the facility at Belle Vue will be located in Petit Bordel.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print