Ministry of Health receives medical equipment from the ROC-Taiwan

More than one hundred wheelchairs and other Medical Equipment were recently donated to the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, compliments the Republic of China, Taiwan.

Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Peter Sha Li Lan handed over the equipment to Minister of Health, St. Clair Price at the Ministry’s Conference Room.

Ambassador Lan said the donation was made through a Private Foundation in Taiwan – the Cao Zhong Zhi Foundation,

Health Minister St. Clair Prince thanked The Taiwanese Government for the timely donation.

The donation included Wheelchairs for adults and children; Walkers; Commode Chairs and Canes.

