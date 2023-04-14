Vincy Premier League T/10 fixtures

Dark View Explorers and Fort Charlotte Strikers gained victories yesterday afternoon in this year’s Dream 11 VINCY Premier League Ten/10 Cricket at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

In match 1, Dark View Explorers defeated Grenadines Divers by 5 wickets.

The scores: Grenadines Divers 78-8 off 10 overs, Dark View Explorers 82-5 off 9.4 overs.

Fort Charlotte Strikers beat Botanical Gardens Rangers by 6 wickets in yesterday’s second match.

The scores: Botanical Gardens Rangers 87-7 off 10 overs, Fort Charlotte Strikers 88-6 off 9.1 overs.

Three matches are scheduled for today. At 9.30 a. m, La Soufriere Hikers will play against Grenadines Divers. At 12.00 noon, Fort Charlotte Strikers will meet Dark View Explorers, and at 2.30 p. m, Botanical Gardens Rangers will oppose Salt Pond Breakers. This match will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.

After yesterday’s matches, Salt Pond Breakers are at the top of the Standings with 6 points from 3 matches. Fort Charlotte Strikers are on 4 points from 3 matches. La Soufriere Strikers have 2 points from their 2 matches. Dark View Explorers also have 2 points but from 3 matches. Botanical Gardens Rangers are on 2 points also from 2 matches, and Grenadines Divers are without a point after playing 3 matches.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

