46th Fisherman’s Day Celebrations officially launched

The 46th anniversary of Fisherman’s Day celebrations was officially launched here this morning.

Delivering remarks during this morning’s launch Chief Fisheries Officer, Jennifer Cruickshank-Howard said this year’s activities will be held with the theme; “Our Livelihoods, Our Industry, Let us protect it through the Blue Economy” and with the slogan “Make our Future Bright, Fish right”.

Mrs. Cruickshank-Howard said this year’s activities will be placing heavy emphasis on the fishing village of Clare Valley.

She also outlined some of the activities which will be taking place this year leading up Fisherman’s Day.

