A series of community meetings are to be held across the country in the upcoming weeks, to inform residents about projects being undertaken by the Ministry of Transport, Works, Lands and Physical Planning.

The projects are being implemented island-wide, through the Natural Disaster Management Project Implementation and Management Unit NDM PIMU.

And the Project Team will host a meeting at the Dickson Methodist School on Tuesday May 30th, from 5:00 p.m.

Residents, Property Owners, Farmers and Other Stakeholders in Dickson and Perseverance are being urged to attend the meeting to discuss the Dickson Bridge and Perseverance Road Projects.

Parliamentary Representative for the area, Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will be in attendance.

And, members of the NDM PIMU project team will be on hand to provide an overview of the projects and to address any questions and concerns.

