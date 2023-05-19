St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be represented at the 76th World Health Assembly, to be hosted by the World Health Organization, WHO, in Geneva Switzerland.

The three-member Vincentian delegation is led by Minister of Health Wellness and the Environment St. Clair Prince and also includes Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache and head of Health Security, Donna Bascombe.

The international forum runs from May 21st to 30th and will examine Post-Covid 19 issues, Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases, NCDs Mental Health, as well as new and emerging issues related to health security.

While in Geneva, Minister Prince will also attend the CARICOM and Commonwealth Ministers Meeting.

The World Health Assembly is the decision-making body of the World Health Organisation, WHO.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related