The Richmond Vale Academy, RVA, is encouraged by the positive feedback from the public in relation to the book on Ecological Farming which it recently launched.

Director of the Academy Stina Herberg told NBC News that many local Farmers are getting involved in Ecological Farming and the book is providing them with guidance on how to increase their production.

Miss Herberg said the RVA is happy to have created a uniquely Vincentian Farming book for Ecological Farmers.

