Methodists across St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be involved in a grand march this Sunday, as part of their Aldersgate Celebration.

Aldersgate Day is celebrated by Methodists on May 24 (or the Sunday closest) to commemorate the day in 1738 when John Wesley experienced assurance of his salvation.

Member of the Aldersgate Celebration Planning Committee Kevin Weeks says the local celebrations will begin on Sunday morning.

Mr. Weeks says the procession will end at the Methodist Church in Kingstown, where a special programme will be held.

