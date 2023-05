MR VALL BERTRUM JORDON of Kearton’s, Barrouallie formerly of Spring Village died on Tuesday April 18th at the age of 53. The funeral takes place on Sunday May 28th at the Church of Christ, Spring Village. The body lies at the church from 1:30pm. The Service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Spring Village Cemetery.

