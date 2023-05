St. Vincent and the Grenadines is continuing to work assiduously to prepare for the summit of the European Union and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, CELAC, which is set to take place in Brussels in July.

This country will lead the discussion at the Summit, in its capacity as Pro-Tempore President of CELAC.

Chanolde Munroe has more, in today’s CELAC Report.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related