There have been 64 reported accidents involving omnibuses for the year 2023, a slight reduction compared with the same period in 2022.

Speaking with NBC News today, Police Corporal Phillip King appealed to minibuses operators to drive within their limitations and use proper hand signals, to help reduce the number of vehicular accidents.

Corporal King also encouraged pedestrians and other road users to be alert at all times.

