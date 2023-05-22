Central Castries Mindoo Heritage and South Castries Lions were in winners’ row yesterday in the 2023 Dream 11 St Lucia T10 Blast at the Darren Sammy Stadium in Gros Islet.

Central Castries defeated Vieux Fort North Raiders by 45 runs.

The scores: Central Castries 142-6 off 10 overs (Ackeem Auguste 80 off 29 balls with 5 fours and 8 sixes, Dexter Solomon 3-23), Vieux Fort North Raiders 97-3 off 10 overs (Dwight Thomas 42 from 27 balls with 5 fours and a six, Awene Edward 35 not out off 24 balls, Mc Kenny Clarke 2-11).

In yesterday’s second match, South Castries Lions beat Micoud Eagles by 33 runs.

The scores: South Castries Lions 121-4 off 10 overs (Xavier Gabriel 65 off 25 balls with 7 sixes and 3 fours), Micoud Eagles 88-8 off 10 overs (Sherwin Charles 22. Darren Sammy Jr. 21, Shervon Leo 2-8, Kensley Paul 2-15, Wendell Inglis 2-16).

Last Saturday, Soufriere Sulphur City Stars beat Mon Repos Stars by 11 runs, and Babonneau Leatherbacks defeated Choiseul Coal Pots by 9 wickets.

