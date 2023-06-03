CDEMA enhances capacity for responding to events

The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) has undertaken a number of training activities to enhance its capacity for responding to events.

Speaking at a media conference this morning in Barbados, Executive Director of CDEMA Elizabeth Riley said that the CDEMA logistics and relief management program has been ramped up.

Miss Riley also disclosed that CDEMA recently completed an exercise which focused on strengthening the regional response mechanism.

She noted that issues relating to shelter and displaced persons are of increasing concern for the region.

