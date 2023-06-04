Fya Empress wins 2023 Queen of Calypso Competition

Lornette ‘Fya Empress’ Nedd emerged champion of the 2023 Queen of Calypso competition, as she took the crown from the reigning queen, Shaunelle McKenzie.

The competition was held yesterday (June 3, 2023), at the Russell’s Auditorium in Kingstown.

Lornette sang her way to victory against ten (10) competitors on Saturday night.

Her song was entitled – “Price of neglect”.

In second position was Phylcia ‘Nubian Empress’ Alexander with her song entitled – “Reckless driving”.

Third position was taken by Shaunelle McKenzie with her song entitled – “Who to blame”.

The event was held by the SVG Calypsonians Association.

The other competitors were Cleopatra, Colette Shun, Lady D, Lil Bit, Marvo, Samantha Martin, Selena, and Shena Collis.

