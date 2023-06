MR BENNIE ADOLPHUS SMALL better known as MASHA and BEN of Number Eight, Penniston died on Saturday June 10th at the age of 62. The funeral takes place on Saturday June 24th at the Apostolic Faith Church, Penniston. The body lies at the church from 1pm. The Service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Penniston Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related