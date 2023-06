MS ROXANN R HENDRICKSON of Norfolk, Virginia, United States formerly of Buccament Bay died on Wednesday, 7th, June at the age of 41. The funeral Service takes place on Saturday, 24th June in Norfolk Virginia USA. A special memorial service will be held in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday, 29th, June for all of her students and colleagues at the Beulah Church of the Nazarene 1250 St. John’s Place at 6pm.

