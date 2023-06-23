Vincentians advised to stay indoors as Tropical Storm Bret continues

Vincentians are being warned to remain indoors as persistent heavy rains continue to impact St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as a result of Tropical Storm Bret.

The National Emergency Management Organization {NEMO} says dangerous storm surge with sea swells peaking at 4.5 meters (15ft) continue to impact the north eastern coast of mainland St. Vincent.

According to the latest advisory, the center of the Tropical Storm Bret was located near latitude 13.4° North; longitude 62.9° West, or approximately 115 miles (185 kilometers) west of SVG.

Tropical Storm Bret is moving towards the west at 18 mph (30 km/h) with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (97 km/h) with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (185 km) from the center.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines until further notice

Occasional moderate to heavy showers, periods of rain, thunderstorms and storm-forced winds will continue across SVG.

Additional rainfall accumulations of 3 to 6 inches (75 to 150 millimeters) with isolated higher amounts is predicted.

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should take action to protect all life and property.

A Small-Craft and High Surf Warning is in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines until further notice.

Marine conditions are expected to be rough with sea-swells ranging between 4.0m (13ft) to 4.5m (15ft) and possibly higher, along northern and north-eastern coastlines.

All vessels should remain in port. Sea-bathers are advised to stay out of the water. Residents in low lying coastal areas should take action to protect life and property.

Photo credit: SVG Met

Like this: Like Loading...

Related