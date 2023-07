MRS ESTELLA MATTHEWS CLARKE JAMES better known as MA of Long Piece, North Union died on Wednesday June 14th at the age of 76. The funeral for the late MRS ESTELLA MATTHEWS CLARKE JAMES better known as MA of Long Piece, North Union takes place on Sunday July 9th at the St Joseph Spiritual Baptist church. The body lies at the church from 1pm. The Service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the McFun Cemetery.

