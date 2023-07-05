Results of round one 2023 Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Boys Under-19 50-overs Cricket Championship

The Windward Islands Under-19s, Jamaica Under-19s, and Barbados Under-19s registered wins in round one of the 2023 Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Boys Under-19 50-overs Cricket Championship here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines yesterday.

The Windward Islands Under-19s secured a 42-run win over the Leeward Islands Under-19s at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

The Windward Islands Under-19s, bating first, made 200-8 off their 50 overs against the Leeward Islands Under-19s. Tarrique Edward (35) and Ackeem Auguste (32) led the scoring. Kimani Nisbett took 3-27 for the Leeward Islands Under-19s.

Michael Palmer and Jewel Andrew (31 each) and Michael Greaves (28) led the reply by the Leeward Islands Under-19s who were dismissed for 158 off 45.4 overs.

Tarrique Edward completed a fine all-round effort with 3-23 for the Windward Islands Under-19s.

Jamaica Under-19s were the most dominant team yesterday. They secured an 8-wicket win over Guyana Under-19s at the Cumberland Playing Field.

In a game reduced to 30 overs a team because of a delay for rain, Guyana Under-19s were dismissed for 78 off 23.4 overs.

For Jamaica Under-19s Michael Clarke took 3-13, and Reon Edwards had 3-18. Deshawn James and Tamarie Redwood captured 2 wickets, each.

Jamaica Under-19s, needed 14.5 overs to reach their target. Jordan Johnson finished on 28 not out.

At the Sion Hill Playing Field, in a match reduced to 39-overs per team, defending champions Barbados Under-19s beat Trinidad and Tobago Under-19s by 37 runs.

Barbados Under-19s made 152 off their 39 overs after batting first. Nathan Sealy (35), Isaiah Folkes (25 not out) and Joshua Dorne (24) top-scored.

For Trinidad and Tobago Under-19s, Andrew Rambaran took 3-20 while Jacen Agard had 3-41.

Barbados Under-19s then produced an excellent bowling display to dismiss Trinidad and Tobago Under-19s for 115 off 34 overs. Rajeev Ramnath made 35.

Renecio Smith (4-24) and Dre Springer (3-36) were the most successful bowlers for Barbados Under-19s.

The Championship will continue tomorrow.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related