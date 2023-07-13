Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says the Caribbean Community {CARICOM} has agreed to work towards the free movement of all CARICOM nationals within the Community by March next year.

Delivering a Ministerial Statement in Parliament this morning, Prime Minister Gonsalves said this was one of the agreements made at the forty-fifth Regular Meeting of CARICOM Heads of Government held in Trinidad from July 3rd to 5th.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said CARICOM Heads acknowledged that there are certain basic guarantees that should be afforded to all CARICOM nationals exercising their right to the free movement.

