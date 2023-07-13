Members of Parliament will meet today at the Temporary Parliament Building

New Government Senator, Benarva Browne will take an Oath in Parliament today, when Members of Parliament meet for the first time at the Temporary Parliament Building at Calliaqua

Senator Browne took the Oath of Office, Oath of Allegiance and Oath of Secrecy, during a ceremony at Government House yesterday.

She will serve as Minister of Urban Development, Energy, Airports, Seaport Administration, Grenadines Affairs and Local Government.

At yesterday’s ceremony, Governor General Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan congratulated Senator Browne on her appointment.

Dame Susan also thanked outgoing Senator Julian Francis for his service to the country.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves announced the appointment of Mr. Francis as Special Advisor to the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines at yesterday’s ceremony.

The meeting of parliament begins at 10 am and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related