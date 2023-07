MR HENRY LENSIX ADOLPH NEVERSON better known as YAM of South Rivers died on Friday July 7th at the age of 74. The funeral takes place on Saturday July 22nd at the Mt. Ararat Spiritual Baptist Church, South Rivers. The body lies at the church from 12:30. The service begins at 1:30 pm. Burial will be at the Park Hill Cemetery.

