The Lions Club St. Vincent and the Grenadines South installed new executive to serve the club the 2023-2024 Lionistic Year.

The new board members are: Lion Janeil George – President, Lion Michael John MJF- Vice President, Lion De-Anna Ralph – Secretary, Lion Rhonda Thompson-Sheen – Treasurer, Lion Rhonda Thompson-Sheen – Treasurer Lion Stephen Seymour – Tamer, Lion Sharon Williams – First Year Director, Lion Dr Roger Duncan MJF (Melvin Jones Fellow) – Tail Twister and Lion Colvin Harry – Marketing and Communications Chair.

Two members would be sworn it at a later date: Lion Monelle Marksman – Second Year Director and Lion Noel Dickson Membership Chair.

President of the Club Janiel George urged the new board to work together as a team for future endeavors and in moving the club forward.

She charged members to engage in more socials to build the team spirit of the club.

George asked that the board and membership re-engage themselves in the true spirit of Lionism and to remember the theme of Lion District Governor of 60B, Dr. Carlisle Goddard PMJF, “I am because we are”

George was symbolically presented to her by Lion Junior Bacchus MJF signifying her assuming the leadership of the club.

Photo credit: Lions St.Vincent and the Grenadines South

