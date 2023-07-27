AIA apologizes for the passenger terminal’s inadequate cooling issue

The Argyle International Airport {AIA} says it is aware of the reports regarding unpleasant conditions relating to inadequate cooling in the passenger terminal building.

The AIA say it is using this opportunity to extend a sincere apology to the travelling public, staff and all stakeholders for the less than ideal conditions experienced while using the facilities.

The final phase of the planned upgrade of our air conditioning system commenced on July 17, 2023 and the estimated completion date for works is July 29, 2023.

Prior phases of the work on the AC systems included the Immigration Arrivals Hall, Baggage Claim and upstairs the International Departure Lounge.

According to a release from the AIA, these areas have been returned to normal operations and cooling, enabling the comfort of our service partners and inbound travelers.

The AIA expects to complete and return normal cooling and comfort to the Departure Check-in area this weekend.

By next weekend, normal cooling and comfort will return to Departures Immigration, Pre-Board Screening, and in the area near Gates 4 and 5.

The AIA is asking for the public’s patience and understanding as they work to improve your experience.

