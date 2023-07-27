SVG seeks to boost food security with help from CAPA and USAID

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will soon be benefiting significantly from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Caribbean Agricultural Productivity improvement Activity (CAPA).

The program is geared at boosting food security by the expansion of fruit and vegetable production, building the capacity of buyers and input suppliers to strengthen relationships with farmers and improving level extension systems.

The Initiative comprises three interrelated components with each carrying specific roles to positively impact smallholder farmers, enterprises and consumers across the region.

A release from the Ministry of Agriculture seeks to increase smallholder market-led production of fruits and vegetables, improve domestic and regional market linkages for smallholder farmers and strengthen public/private sector extension skills, capacity and systems to transfer best practices to smallholder farmers.

The 3-year, 5.3 million dollar USAID program will utilize an integrated value chain approach. The project will incorporate the inclusion of on-farm technologies, such as shade houses and climate smart practices to fortify production and practical storage solutions to maintain shelf life.

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour, Saboto Caesar met with officials of USAID and IESC on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 to cement further the CAPA that will be launched here in October.

Minister Caesar stressed the importance of the collaborative effort to promote the growth and sustainability of the Agricultural sector, with an emphasis on exploring greater opportunities for the expansion of export markets through an international standardized framework.

CAPA will implement interventions in Guyana, Suriname, Dominica, Barbados, Grenada, St. Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Project Manager Specialist, USAID, Durwin Humphrey emphasised that projects will cater to the main priorities of each country and noted that the ground work is being laid out which includes the collection of data.

CAPA is being implemented by Improving Economies for Stronger Communities (IESC) and the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA).

Manager, Agriculture-led Growth, IESC, Rachel Posner and Regional Representative, Eastern and Southern Caribbean, USAID Mervyn Farroe were also present at the meeting.

