The Carnival Development Corporation, CDC will host its Annual Prize Giving Ceremony for the winners in the various competitions held during Vincy Mas 2023.

The ceremony will be held on on Monday 21st August at 5:00 pm at the Murray Heights Hotel where the winners will receive their prizes.

The ceremony would hear addresses from the Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development, and Culture, Carlos James, as well as CDC officials and sponsors.

Trophies and Prize Monies won during the various competitions this year will be distributed during the ceremony.

The winners include Blondie Bird and Friends Mas camp, which took the Junior and Senior Band of the Year titles; as well as Lornette Fya Empress Nedd who also took two titles: the National Calypso Monarch Title and the Queen of Calypso Title.

