Deputy Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, ECCB, Dr. Valda Henry has highlighted the importance of Risk Management in maintaining the sustainability of Social Security.

Dr. Henry was one of four Panelists participating in a Panel Discussion organised by the National Insurance Services, NIS this week, to examine its 11th Actuarial Report.

She spoke of the need to mitigate the risks involved in Pension Reform

This week’s Panel Discussion examined the topic: Embracing Pension Reform to Secure Our Future Together

The NIS said the Panel Discussion was held to sensitize the Vincentian public on pension reform, bridge the gaps in understanding the pension reform process, and build public confidence and support for pension reform.

Photo credit: News Stories Q95FM

