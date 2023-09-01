The two-day summit of Ministers of Agriculture of the OECS culminates today at the NIS Conference Room in Kingstown

The meeting was convened to discuss the recently launched, Food and Agriculture Systems Transformation (FAST) Strategy.

And, Director General of the OECS, Dr. Didicus Jules says in the next five to ten years the OECS FAST strategy is expected the change the DNA of the regional Agricultural Sector.

Dr. Jules said all of the answers for the FAST strategy are embedded in the success of the Windward Islands Banana Industry.

Dr. Jules added that the OECS Ministers of Agriculture are taking the lessons from the Banana Industry and transferring them into what should be the way forward for agriculture.

The FAST strategy was recently launched in Grenada and was created to establish more efficient and sustainable methods for food and agriculture production, processing, and distribution, to offset rising food costs.

Photo credit: OECS Live

