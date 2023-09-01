Come Monday September 4th when schools across the nation re-opens schools will be adequately staffed.

So says Minister of Education Curtis Kind this morning on NBC radio.

The Education Minister noted however, that there is still some difficulty in finding teachers for some disciplines especially the hard Sciences.

Minister King noted that several teachers who did not meet the requirements under the vaccine mandate and subsequently lost their jobs have expressed interest in returning to their jobs.

The Education Minister further added that more than 171 would be hired to ensure that there is sufficient coverage.

Photo credit: NBC’s Lateefa Noel

