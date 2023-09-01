Construction on the Grimble Hall at the St Vincent Girls High School is expected to be complete in March of 2025.

The announcement came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves who was speaking on the Face to Face program on NBC radio this morning.

The Prime Minister explained that in the initial stages the Grimble Hall was not included in the scope of works, however reports determined that there needs to be work done on the historic hall.

Dr. Gonsalves noted that the final drawings are expected by the end October.

Photo credit: NBC’s Lateefa Noel

