Law allows for prosecution of those found guilty of killing local snakes

Persons caught killing local snakes can be prosecuted under the law.

That is according to Forestry Supervisor in the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Glenroy Gaymes, who was speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme this morning.

Mr. Gaymes said that local snakes need to be treated with respect as an endemic species.

Meanwhile Director of Forestry Fitzgerald Providence provided some tips to keep snakes away from homes.

Photo credit: NBC Live

