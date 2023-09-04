Reducing the cost of this country’s food import bill is progressing – says Minister of Agriculture

Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar says progress is being made in reducing this country’s food import bill

Minister Caesar gave the assurance, following the conclusion of the OECS Ministers of Agriculture Summit, held in St. Vincent and the Grenadines last week.

Minister Caesar said the Ministry of Agriculture is on the right path, in relation to food security.

The OECS Minister of Agriculture Summit was held last Thursday and Friday at the NIS Conference Room, to discuss the Food and Agriculture Systems Transformation (FAST) Strategy.

Photo credit: NBC’s Lateefa Noel

