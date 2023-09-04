Minister of Education expresses his appreciation to everyone in the educational system

Minister of Education and National Reconciliation Curtis King has expressed his appreciation to teachers, school leaders, ancillary staff and everyone in the school system for their dedication, resilience and hard work during the last school year.

While delivering his annual back to school message the Education Minister said that they have demonstrated great commitment, courage and creativity.

Minister King said that that this new school year presents an opportunity to renew their commitment to equity, innovation and excellence in the education system.

Meanwhile, Minister King disclosed that there will be several new initiatives undertaken to continue the transformation of the education system.

Photo credit: NBC’s Lateefa Noel

