St. Vincent and the Grenadines is being represented at the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly taking place in New York this week.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is leading the local delegation at the session which has as its theme “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all.”

The Prime Minister will be among Heads of State and Government and Ministers to explore solutions to the global challenges to advance peace, security, and sustainable development.

The Heads will also provide high-level political guidance on transformative and accelerated actions leading up to the target year of 2030 for achieving the Goals.

Discussions will also be held on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response; Universal Health Coverage and on Financing for Development.

This country’s delegation includes Prime Minister Gonsalves wife, Eloise Gonsalves; Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Keisal Peters; Permanent Representative of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to the United Nations, Ambassador Rhonda King; Special Envoy to the European Union; Jimmeisha Prince; Dr. Douglas Slater and Latoya Pope from the CELAC Secretariat and staff from the SVG Mission in New York.

Prime Minister Gonsalves is expected to address the United Nations tomorrow.

Photo credit: Global donor platform for Rural Development

