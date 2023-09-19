The Archery Association of St. Vincent & the Grenadines has named a 6-member team for the 5th Caribbean Development Archery Championships in Trinidad and Tobago from 29th September to 1st October.

The team is Ian Gibson to compete in Senior Men’s Division; Richol Richards, Marese Burgin and Mariel Burgin in the Senior Women’s Division; Jared Nichols in the Men’s Under-21 Division and Divya Jiandani in the Under-18 Women’s Division.

Sanjay Jiandani is the Head Coach.

The Archery Association of St Vincent and the Grenadines was established in 2021, and the 5th Caribbean Development Archery Championships in Trinidad and Tobago will be its first International Archery competition.

