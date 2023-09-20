MR GODERICK AMELLIUS SANDY better known as CLAUDE of Canouan and Glen died on Sunday August 27th at the age of 86. The funeral takes place on Saturday September 30th at Our Lady of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church in Canouan. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The Mass begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Lewis Cemetery in Canouan. There will be a Memorial Mass on Thursday September 28th at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Kingstown at 2:00 pm. A Link For The Live Streaming Of Both Events Would Be Provided.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related